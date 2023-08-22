Finding love after loss, local author writes to help those entering a new chapter in their lives

Gaylene Nunn started writing after she lost her husband to dementia. Now she helps people find intimacy in ways you wouldn't find in normal novels.

CENTRAL, Texas — Opening a new chapter on life can be scary, especially after losing a loved one.

Gaylene Nunn wants to ease that feeling by writing her book, Before Your Loved One Goes, Planning for Your Reality.

This was the first book she wrote after her husband passed away from dementia, and it aims to help others work through loss. Today, she's written multiple books, helping women her age explore intimacy beyond sex.

Nunn's first book has come in handy for some people she knows. Her hope is that is guides families and individuals through the hardest times, when they lose a loved one.

Her way of helping people through word evolved into helping women her age find intimacy.

"After being married for so long, you miss companionship conversation and intimacy" Nunn said.

Her books aim to explore the possibilities of love for women in her age.

Nunn said she sits in her chair, with her dog Sam by her side, and gets lost in the words. Her hope is to inspire and help women her age realize they can still have fantasies, and they are seen.

"Intimacy can be laying on a beach, you don't have to have sex to be intimate with someone," she added.

Nunn's love story with her husband goes back decades. She said she misses him every day.

Growing up, she feels many women, including herself, were painted an idea in literature of what the ideal love life looked like.

It's her goal to re-write what love and intimacy is for women that are older or are looking for their second love.