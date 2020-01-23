WACO, Texas — Candace Cameron Bure will be in Waco celebrating the launch of her new children's book "Grow Candace, Grow."

The evening with Candace will include a hot chocolate bar, cookies, and the opportunity to meet Candace. The book will also be included in your ticket purchase.

Tickets range from $25-$100. Click here to purchase tickets.

All attendees over the age of two will need a ticket for this event.

The book signing will be held Thursday at The Phoenix Ballroom at 401 South 3rd Street at 6 p.m.