Want to be on a game show? This North Texas venue might be your best chance!

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The popularity of television game shows runs deep. Although, for the millions who tune in to the various TV competitions, only a small few get to partake in the fun.

Until now.

“Maybe people won’t get to be on the TV shows themselves, but this is the closest experience they’re going to have,” said Scott Hovland, general manager of Game Show Battle Rooms in Farmers Branch.

Game Show Battle Rooms lets guests be contestants in some of their favorite games.

“All sorts of games that are familiar with maybe game shows you’ve seen on television, just our own unique versions of them,” Hovland said.

The concept started in Minnesota and gained such a positive response there are now 11 locations around the country.

Hovland says at Game Show Battle Rooms, guests can spin a wheel, drop chips and make guesses.

Just like on TV, the games are led by a game show host who guides and interacts with contestants. People are encouraged to bring family, friends or co-workers and cut loose.

“It’s really a fun opportunity to get some of that fun, competitive energy out and unwind a little bit,” Hovland said.

