Waco animal shelter overcrowded with nearly 200 dogs, offering free adoptions

Almost 200 dogs are at at the Central Texas Humane Society in Waco. Free adoptions are available, along with help if you can't afford your pet anymore.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Shelter of Central Texas in Waco is nearing capacity of dogs and they need your help. You can still adopt any dog for free, or get assistance from the facility if you cannot take care of your furry friend.

Mike Gray, an official who works there said he doesn't know why there are so many dogs right now.

“Maybe people are going back to work, they’re not wanting dogs, but whatever it is, it’s a nationwide issue, not just a Texas issue,” Gray said.

Gray added that there are almost 200 dogs at the facility. He reminds everyone that adopting a dog from the Humane Society is free and has been for the last month.

In that time, Gray said he's seen around 100 dogs adopted for free, but even with that many being adopted, it is still not enough.

“If you are thinking of surrendering an animal, reach out to us and see what we can do to help you,” he said.

One family waiting in the lobby at the Waco facility said they chose to bring in a stray after they saw it wandering around their neighborhood.

"We wanted to get it checked, so we took it to the fire station first and it had a microchip, so we brought it to the pound," Melanie Coffin, a resident of Waco said.

Coffin and her daughter are one of many who Gray says will bring strays in.

While there isn't an exact answer as to why so many dogs right now, Gray wants to leave a message for everyone.