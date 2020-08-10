Mike Pence and his fly have their own Bobblehead

The fly set the internet abuzz when it landed on the Vice President’s head during his debate with Kamala Harris.

The sneaky fly that stole the show at Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential Debate isn’t ready to give up its 15 minutes of fame.

It landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the debate and stayed there for two minutes, setting the internet abuzz.

So, it should come as no surprise the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Mike Pence Fly Bobblehead Thursday.

The Bobblehead features Pence winging it in his suit and tie with a tiny fly on his closely cropped white hair. It includes a tiny, removable fly swatter.

"Social media has been abuzz with talk of the fly at last night’s debate, and when we received several requests for a bobblehead with Pence and the fly, we knew we had to get to work,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces as they look back at 2020.”

The bobbleheads are only available through the museum’s online store.

They’re $25 plus $8 shipping. If you’re thinking it’s the perfect Christmas gift, you should know they probably won’t ship until January.

The Bobbleheads are expected to, um, fly off the shelves. ;)