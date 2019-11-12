NORFOLK, Virginia — It's never easy to pursue your dreams while raising a family. But Kasey Byrd did just that.

Old Dominion University profiled Byrd who is set to graduate on Dec. 14 with a medical laboratory science degree in hand and a 4.0 GPA.

According to the school, Byrd moved to the Hampton Roads area last year with her husband and twin boys, Alexander and Oliver. Her husband, Nathaniel, has served in the Navy for 18 years.

Even though the family lives in Smithfield, Kasey commuted back and forth to school to work in the rigorous program.

She's currently doing a residency at Hampton VA Medical Center where she'll work as a medical technologist.

You can read more about her story here.

Old Dominion University

