'On our last leg': Neighborhood rallies around old-school burger joint after it puts out call for help

Mytiburger is a beloved landmark in the Oak Forest area that's been serving up "myti good" burgers, soft-serve ice cream and root beer floats since 1967.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The owner of Mytiburger in northwest Houston had to swallow his pride this week and ask for help as they struggle to survive tough times after more than five decades in business.

Shawn Salyers' old-school burger joint in the Oak Forest area has been a neighborhood landmark since 1967 when LBJ was president, Elvis Presley married Priscilla and McDonald's introduced its Big Mac for 45 cents.

The tiny restaurant on 43rd St. near T.C. Jester is known for its "myti good" burgers, soft-serve ice cream and root beer floats.

People who ate at Mytiburger as kids now bring their own children and grandchildren.

The original owners were forced to shut down several years ago but Salyers bought Mytiburger in 2012 and reopened it to the delight of loyal fans.

They survived the pandemic and slowed economy which forced a lot of bigger, flashier restaurants to close their doors. But this summer has been tough, partly because the relentless heatwave is keeping a lot of Houstonians at home in the AC.

Salyers tried offering free delivery a few weeks ago. Last week, they started "Myti Hour" with 40% off all fountain drinks, shakes and ice cream cones from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

When that didn't drum up enough business, Salyers was forced to put out a plea for help from the community.

"Business has been way down and we're barely making it. We're on our last leg," Mytiburger posted on Facebook Wednesday. "We’re not asking for charity, or investors or advice. We’re just asking that if you appreciate our little 55yo old burger joint you put us on your lunch/ dinner plans the next couple of weeks."

Word spread and by Wednesday night, there was an hour wait. It was packed again for lunch on Thursday.

"The response is amazing, I've seen this shared in several groups and many friend's pages. You are well loved, kudos for reaching out to all the lovely villagers," Shelly McDavid commented.

"We love mytiburger and have for many years! Holds a special place in my heart any time my late grandmother said you want to go get a burger it was always from here!!" Misty Rockwell Cotter said.

"Hang in there, Shawn! Your Village is on the way. Not only is Mytiburger a treasure. All you do for our Community is seen and appreciated," Linda Guillory posted.

If the crowds keep coming, Salyers hopes he won't be forced to close up shop.

"This is an effort to appeal to our customers and avoid that decision before it’s too late," Salyers posted on Facebook.

Myti Good since 1967! Posted by Mytiburger on Sunday, July 16, 2023