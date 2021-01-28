New small business offers customizable, socially distanced outdoor picnics

Looking for a socially distanced activity in the pandemic? Waco Luxury Picnic Company may have your fix.

WACO, Texas — The pandemic has changed how we all socialize and interact day-to-day. A new business in Waco is offering a chance to connect while also staying socially distanced outside.

Nelissa Davalos is the owner of Waco Luxury Picnic Company.

"Waco Luxury Picnic Co. was a concept that was initially created with family in mind. We began to picnic at a location in town like we did when we were children. My father built a picnic table and we were able to safely enjoy each other's time once again without having to worry about cleaning the tables or wanting a specific spot at the location we chose," the company's website said.

The company allows people to buy customizable picnics, which gives them the ability to be outdoors and remain socially distant.

They offer different packages, set it up and clean up. According to Davalos, they work with a local business called Fluff Wash and Fold who wash different items. She said everything else is sanitized.

Davalos said she wants to involve other local businesses with the picnics.

"What you're doing when you're coming out is you're getting a very specific location, but you're also learning about different businesses in Waco," Davalos said.

For more information on the company, you can go to their website or Facebook page.