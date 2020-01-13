LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Unified School District said Monday that it is investigating an incident featured in a video posted to Facebook Monday showing a school bus stopped just inches from a fast-moving freight train.

Justin Clubb told ABC10 that he recorded the video around 8 a.m. on Monday at Sacramento Street and Lodi Avenue, in Lodi. The video shows the railroad crossing gate leaning over the top of the school bus.

In a statement, the Lodi Unified School District said they were aware of the video and said one student was on the bus during the recording. The district said the child was unharmed.

"We understand and appreciate the concerns that have been voiced regarding this video. Safety remains our foremost priority in the District," said Lodi Unified in a statement. "We take all safety matters seriously and we want to assure you that this incident is being fully investigated by the District. We can confirm that one student was on the bus during the recording of the video and the student is unharmed."

