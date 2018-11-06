STOCKTON, Calif. – A California woman credits her pit bull with saving her and her baby’s lives after the dog woke them up and alerted them to an emergency.

The family says their bond with the dog formed right from the start. Baby Masailah and Sasha came into this world just days apart and instantly connected.

“She’s in the bed every day all the time,” said Latana Chai. “They take baths together and everything.”

Now at eight months old, that bond is even stronger after the family pup became the family hero. Sunday night, Sasha was in the backyard when Chai noticed she started behaving strangely.

“I heard like, a loud bang and I was like, ‘what’s going on?’ I heard Sasha crying and she kept jumping at the door,” Chai said. “As soon as I got to the door, she runs in and starts barking.”

What she saw next was shocking. An inferno spreading from the neighbors’ home to theirs.

“I ran into the room and I see Sasha, she has my baby like, by the diaper, just dragging her off the bed trying to get her to safety,” Chai said.

The family credits those early warning barks and bangs with saving them.

“If she wasn’t barking or really going at the door like that, I probably wouldn’t have known anything,” Chai said. “She’s always been a part of the family, now she just gets steak.”

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved