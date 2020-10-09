Salado woman collects donations for Louisiana town impacted by hurricane

Ayla Dunn will accept donations at the Brookeshire Brothers in Salado on Friday.

SALADO, Texas — Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in U.S. history. In Louisiana, the city of DeRidder has felt the impact and has continued to do so, more than two weeks since landfall.

"They did get the eye. They did get some pretty bad damage," Salado resident Ayla Dunn said.

Dunn was born in DeRidder and has family in the area.

"My siblings are staying in a tent in the yard," Dunn said.

She said she was just there in August and seeing the damage was heartbreaking. According to the City's Facebook page, they are under a boil advisory. A couple of electric company websites also show power still out in the area.

"It hit me when I was in HEB that I needed to do something," Dunn said.

Dunn is asking for donations to take to the city to help those in need. She plans to pack them into a trailer and drive to DeRidder on Saturday.

Items Dunn mentioned include bottled water, Gatorade, baby wipes, solar lights, bug spray, clothes pins/lines and food that does not need to be refrigerated or cooked.

"It was just laid on my heart when I was in that store to just try and get anything, whatever and go help these people out," Dunn said. "I don't know what I would do in that situation."

She said she will be collecting the donations Friday at the Brookshire Brothers in Salado from around 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.