Fresh off winning 8th U.S. Championship, Simone Biles returns to Houston to promote newest line of activewear

Biles said her time away from gymnastics after the Olympics was all about getting healthy again, mentally and physically.

HOUSTON — Simone Biles is in a great place right now, and she has every right to be.

Just two days after winning her eighth U.S. Championship, she was in Houston to promote her newest collection of girls activewear by Athleta, an athleisure apparel store for women and girls.

The message on each piece of clothing reads, "Because I Can" -- something she once said in an interview when asked about pushing boundaries.

Compared to last year, Biles' life looks a lot different. She's married, has her business interest, and of course, she's been training for what's next: the World Championships.

Her confidence is where it needs to be.

"I'm actually feeling very good. Confident going into the year," she said. "I had a little self-doubt. Hopefully, I can carry that confidence into World trials and, hopefully, Worlds, later in the year."

Now she knows there's more to life than just gymnastics.