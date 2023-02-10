Small World | Six News Anchor Jasmin Caldwell runs into fellow Nebraskans at State Fair of Texas

The group of bakers immediately realized that they knew Jasmin's mom

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Texas — On Saturday, KCEN's Texas Today team took a field trip to Dallas to attend the State Fair of Texas. Fate had a delightful surprise in store as Six News Anchor Jasmin Caldwell stumbled upon a group of faces from her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

The cheerful individuals started a flourishing pound cake business called Pound Cake Experts. Their scrumptious creations captured the hearts and taste buds of people in Texas and Nebraska.

"We brought our top ten to the state of Texas. That includes our Butter, Butter. We got our sexy strawberry. We have peach cobbler. We have some of the most best flavors in the world.

To check out Pound Cake Experts, visit here.