6-year-old leukemia survivor gets the chance to implode parts of Austin flyover

On Saturday, Archer Foltermann helped bring down the remaining portion of the bridge, "making way for a new, longer flyover."

On Saturday, Archer Foltermann helped bring down the remaining portion of the bridge, "making way for a new, longer flyover."

The first sections of this flyover were imploded by TxDOT on May 7.

And, boom goes the dynamite!💥Thank you #Archer and @MakeAWishCSTX for helping us make today’s NB I-35 to NB US 183 flyover implosion a safe success! #My35 #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/wTTf4liPD9 — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) May 15, 2021

The new, longer flyover is expected to relieve some traffic on I-35 and create a new northbound bypass lane at St. John’s Avenue and a new entrance ramp to northbound I-35.

TxDOT also said that due to the implosion, both directions of the I-35, U.S. 183 main lanes and frontage roads at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange will be closed on May 15, between 6 and 8 a.m.

Full reconstruction on this flyover is expected to take four months.

During that time, northbound I-35 drivers can access northbound U.S. 183 by using the Rundberg Lane exit (#241) and taking the non-signalized U-turn at Rundberg Lane to access the newly opened southbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover.

A second, new southbound I-35 to southbound US 183 flyover, which creates direct access between both highways, is now open, said TxDOT.

Road signs are currently in place to alert drivers about future closures and help them navigate these new routes.

TxDOT encourages the public to remain alert and patient while driving through work zones.