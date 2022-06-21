Engaging summer classes bridge learning gap for Belton ISD

Belton ISD is providing summer classes to elementary students for the fifth year. They provide engaging ways to learn and an alternative to summer camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Summer classes have gotten a new look at Belton ISD. Elementary school students are taking courses that range from engineering to theater.

Administrators say these classes bridge the summer learning gap by preparing students for the upcoming year, but in a creative way.

Courtney Brewer, the principal for the summer classes, says there are studies that show creative and engaging projects in the classroom are more productive for children.

"One of my biggest goals coming into this summer was for kids to enjoy what they are doing," Brewer said.

Melissa Huckfeldt teaches an interactive literary course that includes kindergarten through second graders.

"It gives them something they can do and they can move with so they can remember the story," Huckfeldt said.

Classes began in 2018, and just last year they added elementary classes.

Brewer says she is hopeful for the future.