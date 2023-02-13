Throw a 'Temper Tantrum' this Galentine's Day

Temper Tantrums in Killeen is a great spot for Galentine's, whether you're dealing with a break-up, loss or just the stress of life.

KILLEEN, Texas — Some of you might need to get some anger out or smash a few things this Galentine's or Valentine's Day.

Temper Tantrums in Killeen is the place to do just that.

The space allows you to come in, smash some furniture and glass in their tantrum room or relax and decompress with their splatter room.

"It's all a lot of fun but a lot of people use this for therapy," Brittany Rosado, the co-owner of Temper Tantrums, said.

Rosado and her husband JR were both were in the Army. What they've endured is what led them to open Temper Tantrums almost a year ago.

They see Temper Tantrums as a place where people from ages one to 82 can enjoy themselves.

You can smash glass, ceramics, and electronics in the tantrum room, along with many different large items. You also have the choice of wearing their protective gear and using their destructive tools.

They have a Bluetooth speaker in the room for you to blast your favorite playlist while you break things.

When you wrap up there, you have the chance to experience their other room called the splatter room.

It's a separate experience where you can throw paint around, paint canvases and get dirty in the dark with some glowing paint.

"This is just another opportunity to decompress," Michelle Dionne, Rosado's mother, said.

This Valentine's Day, Temper Tantrums is holding a raffle for the community as well. This way, you have a chance to win a prize for some money off of your favorite package.