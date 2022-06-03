Tour Temple and Corky's wrap up successful first year

The Temple entertainment venue proved they could outlast the pandemic and become a major hit

TEMPLE, Texas — It's a tall task to open up a business during the pandemic, but Tour Temple and Corky's did just.

"It has been a really pleasant surprise, it's almost overwhelming", said managing partner and co-founder Gloria Elderr.

Elder told 6 News one year ago that her vision for her business was to be a place that offered wine tours via bus and limo and a bar for people to wait and enjoy with a drink in hand.

But the business has become so much more. They've transformed into a full-fledged entertainment venue with big-name comics coming to town on Saturday nights, open mic nights on Wednesdays, and karaoke on Fridays.

"I can't think of a better place in downtown Temple, its blowing the socks off of everybody, something they're not sued to seeing," she said.

Ariel Strange, the manager of Corky's said that the last four Saturday nights has been fully sold out. Elder added that this past Saturday, which was an all-Spanish comedy night, was so packed that they couldn't even sell tickets at the door.

"Big comedy, it's not small entertainers, its big people who are heading to Vegas and doing comedy in Vegas and coming back here, comedy has brought a lot of people out to downtown and I hope it continues," Elder said.

Between the entertainment and shoes and the opportunity to hit the town in a limo or bus, or even take one of their electric scooters out for the day, the establishment has been a huge hit.

"I hear a lot of great things from the community," Strange said. "People who have lived here for a long time and they're like 'finally something to do in the area.'"

Mel Curtis is the bartender at Corky's, which was named after the Elder's daughter, and says she loves the atmosphere and that the customers love the ambiance.

"I love the clientele that we have that comes in here," she said. We are starting to get a lot of regulars. It's pretty cool, you know their names, you know their drink, I love it"

As they approach their one-year anniversary, there is a lot to reflect on and be proud of, especially surviving a pandemic that put so many others out of business.

"We weren't sure what was gonna happen, what sort of turnout it was gonna be," Elder said. "We had our ups and downs with both staffing and just getting people to come in and it has been a heck of a ride."

You can visit their website for information on upcoming shows and events.