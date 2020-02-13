WACO, Texas — The Black Daisy Boutique in Waco is making dreams come true for area high school girls.

Sex trafficking survivor, community leader, and boutique owner Sthefanie Welch gave back in many ways throughout the year. This time, she's doing it with prom dresses for girls in need.

"Some of these dresses are going to be making memories with these girls and that's so important to just lift these girls up and make them feel worthy," Welch said.

Welch said that even in a working household, prom expenses can add up quickly for struggling families. In an effort to help, Welch is taking prom and bridal dress donations at her Boutique. High School girls attending prom will then be able to pick out their dream dress for the big night free of charge.

"I want these girls to just have a great night and, honestly, when they get older, I want them to be able to look back and say, 'Wow. Someone did an act of kindness towards me.'" Welch said. "Our hope is that they will pay it forward as they get older."

Welch has already received some dress donations and she's accepting accessories like necklaces too. She hopes her actions encourage everyone to give back.

"We need to rally around our communities. We're not only here to sell people stuff, we're here to make an impact," Welch said.

You can drop off donations of all sizes at the Black Daisy Boutique in Waco at 10412 China Spring Rd. until March 1. Welch can also come to you for pickups if needed.

High School girls will be able to shop the dresses in store on Sunday nights in March.

If you know of someone 6 News Reporter Emani Payne should spotlight in the future, send her an email at epayne@kcentv.com.