Waco Civic Theatre presents 'Cinderella' next week

The classic storybook fairytale is floating its way to Central Texas next Friday.

WACO, Texas — In one week you have the chance to be transported to a magical kingdom of dreams come true as the Waco Civic Theatre puts on a production of "Cinderella."

This version is the "Enchanted" edition based on the 1997 teleplay featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

The show will feature a racially diverse cast much like the teleplay.

"Cinderella is one of those classic stories and growing up you typically didn't see people looking like ourselves on screen," Solei Johnson, who plays the titular character, said. "So it's very special to get this opportunity to be on stage playing such a traditional character in front of little girls that look like me."

Director Lauren Weber said it's a show you won't want to miss.

"This cast is incredibly talented, one of the most talented I've worked with, they are only nine principals and it's diverse and inclusive," Weber noted. "I'm really happy about the work that they are doing."

Logan Allen plays Prince Charming and said it's always special to be a part of local theater and the joy that it can bring to the community.

"A lot of times people tend to focus on Broadway and you have to go to places to see these high-quality productions, but to have it in your own backyard and right down the street is just an amazing gift to be able to share with people," Allen said.

The show will play at the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center in Hewitt at 7:30 p.m. on July 22-23 and 29-30 and 2:30 p.m. July 24 and 31. Tickets are available at wacocivictheatre.org