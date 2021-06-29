Waco Tours ranks No. 4 for top overall experience on Tripadvisor for 2021

June marks five years the business has been in operation and it has already racked up a number of awards.

WACO, Texas — A Central Texas business is making waves on a grand scale.

Waco Tours "Classic Waco Tour" was recently listed as No. 4 on the top overall experiences in the U.S. on Tripadvisor for 2021.

"We are just thrilled to host people and showing real Texas hospitality here in Waco," Co-owner David Ridley said.

The two-and-a-half hour tour takes guests through downtown Waco with a stop for ice cream or coffee, then through East Waco, Cameron Park and of course some highlights from the TV series "Fixer Upper."

"Waco has a lot more to offer than people realize. And I think the TV show obviously has helped expose Waco being a great community in a place of restoration," Ridley said.

Ridley said many folks end up leaving with a greater appreciation for the City of Waco. Jack Hyde is one of them.

"The thing that surprised me the very most was how the people of Waco have invested in Waco and are trying to help people up," Hyde said.

Jack and his wife Janice from San Angelo are repeat visitors. Jack has done three tours. Janice has done seven. She plans to come back in the fall.

"The first time my husband and I came and we just walked in the door and just felt the love of God over everything. We were having a hard time in our life spiritually, emotionally," Janice Hyde said. "We walked in and met David and it just changed our lives. We just bring everybody down here whenever we can."

Ridley said tickets for their tours go fast. They would open more slots, but they just don't have enough employees right now.

"It's a good problem to have now but we are looking for river captains and van drivers for sure," Ridley said.

Waco Tours hopes their success helps the city prosper even more.