Waco Tours River Cruise ranks No. 1 in '2023 Best Boat Tour in North America'

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours River Cruise is making a splash on the national level after it was ranked No. 1 in "2023 Best Boat Tour in North America" by USA Today.

USA Today published the list under it's "10 Best" website on June 9.

"We are beyond excited to be awarded this title! When we were creating this experience, we wanted to build an excellent cruise that was relaxing, luxurious, informative and peaceful. Our staff is what put us at the top - they are hospitality experts, they value every guest, and they provide inspirational fun," said Waco Tours co-owner David Ridley.

The River Cruise beat out some notable tours across the nation including:

Chicago's popular First Lady Cruises, which ranked No. 2;

Redline Rafting in Hawaii where you can look for humpback whales, which ranked No. 5;

and even Maid of the Mist in Niagara Falls, which ranked No. 7.

The last time it was ranked No. 1 was in 2020. It was ranked No. 4 by TripAdvisor in 2021.

“We are so proud of this honor. We considered every detail to bring about a most memorable experience for our guests. Our desire was to go above and beyond, and it has paid off in this title – but, our true reward is the 1000’s of guests who say our tours are the highlight of their trip to Waco," said Waco Tours’ Tour Manager, Heather Venable.

Waco Tours offers a daytime and sunset river cruise on the Brazos and Bosque Rivers. On the cruise, guests hear stories of the river, featuring Waco's history and its people.