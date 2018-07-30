Firefighters are working around the clock against a fire that continues to rage in northern California. And one little girl wants them to know how much they’re appreciated.

Chelsey Lutz made breakfast burritos for firefighters coming off the night shift. They had been battling the Carr fires since the night before. Chelsey’s daughter, Gracie, handed them out to the hungry and grateful firefighters.

Chelsey says some of Gracie’s uncles and her grandfather are working on the Carr fire, so she wanted to give back.

What a great gesture from both Gracie and Chelsey. And thank you to all the firefighters working overtime to keep families safe.

