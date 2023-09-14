1st Annual Battle of the Food Trucks opens Oct.20

This event is open to the public, welcoming anyone looking to indulge in a culinary adventure while supporting a noble cause

KILLEEN, Texas — Foodies are gearing up for the 1st Annual Battle of the Food Trucks, the event is set to take place on Friday, Oct. 20th, at the Killeen Special Events Center.

This event is open to the public, welcoming anyone looking to indulge in a culinary adventure while supporting a noble cause. It promises a feast for the senses, with a wide array of food trucks offering an assortment of mouthwatering dishes.

The event also offers the opportunity for attendees to give back to the community. A $5 parking donation per car will help raise funds for New Life Village, a Texas-based non-profit organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

One of the highlights of the 1st Annual Battle of the Food Trucks will be the live music performances by local talents Tammy and Kent and James Deangelo.

To sweeten the deal, event organizers have arranged an exciting raffle with a grand prize and over 50 additional prizes up for grabs. Raffle tickets are available now, providing attendees with a chance to win prizes while supporting New Life Village's mission.

Several local businesses have joined forces to sponsor the event, including Endurance Solutions, New Life Group @ JPAR, and United Portable Building, which has multiple locations across the area. Their support has made it possible to host this event and ensure that all proceeds directly benefit New Life Village.