2 Central Texas cities rank in top 100 US cities list, but not for what you'd want

Waco and Killeen recently ranked in the top 100 in a list of America's sweatiest cities in 2022.

According to mydatingadviser.com, Killeen is ranked at #57 and Waco is at #61 in their list of the 200 sweatiest cities in the US.

Part of the reason why Central Texas has two of America's top-100 sweatiest cities are due to the extremely hot temperatures experienced lately.

Central Texas is under a heat advisory through Friday. 6 News expects excessive heat is likely to continue over the weekend.

The report also said, "Sweatiness is actually more related to humidity and population density than straight-up temperature."

The top five sweatiest cities on the list were:

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

3. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

4. New Orleans, Louisiana