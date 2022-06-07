2 Central Texas cities rank in top 100 US cities list, but not for what you'd want

WACO, Texas — The video above is from another related story.
Waco and Killeen recently ranked in the top 100 in a list of America's sweatiest cities in 2022.
According to mydatingadviser.com, Killeen is ranked at #57 and Waco is at #61 in their list of the 200 sweatiest cities in the US.
Part of the reason why Central Texas has two of America's top-100 sweatiest cities are due to the extremely hot temperatures experienced lately.
Central Texas is under a heat advisory through Friday. 6 News expects excessive heat is likely to continue over the weekend.
The report also said, "Sweatiness is actually more related to humidity and population density than straight-up temperature."
The top five sweatiest cities on the list were:
1. Orlando, Florida
2. Corpus Christi, Texas
3. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
4. New Orleans, Louisiana
5. Tallahassee, Florida