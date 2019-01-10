The community is coming together to help a Central Texas family who lost nearly everything in a fire.

“Everything else is gone. everything is totally destroyed," Zack Poling said.

The Poling family had been living there for 11 years.

The fire happened Thursday on the 300 block of Furlong Way near China Spring. Poling lived there with his mother, father, and siblings. His 24-year old sister, Savannah Poling, sufferers from severe epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and is legally blind.

"I’m honestly in disbelief,” Poling said. “That house was still standing a week ago. I’m also hopeful in a way because we do intend on having the rubble completely cleared out and we do intend to build a new house there."

Thanks to Melissa Dwyer and members of the community, donations have poured in, but the search is still going to find Zack's sister a new wheelchair.

"It’s just, it wasn’t even a second thought,” Dwyer said. “If it is something you can do, then do whatever you can. I know if something like that happened to me they would do the same."

Zack said his family sure appreciates the help.

"I’m amazed. I’m also relieved because it’s amazing to have a community where everyone is so involved. One single issue and they are right there for you,” Poling said. “I’m thankful we have as many people as we do who are loving giving and caring to give us these donations. It is amazing really. It really is."

If you would like to donate to help get Savannah a new wheelchair, you can click here.

