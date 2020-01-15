SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio will pay tribute to the iconic Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

The museum previewed its Selena Forever/Siempre Selena exhibit with KENS 5 Tuesday afternoon.

The exhibit honoring the beloved singer features a series of photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer, who took photos of Selena for the cover of Más Magazine in 1992 and again for Texas Monthly in 1995.

That was just months before she was tragically killed on March 31, 1995.

"In 1992, she was full of life and she was young and the world was before here and everything was possible," Dyer said. "In 1995, she had been given the celebrity treatment. She had been cast by everybody to do interviews to do magazines, to do TV ads...she was exhausted. You could see it in her face, you could see it in her body language, and what I tried to do was go with that."

The exhibit is open to the public Wednesday and last to July 5 with general admission.

"It allows the McNay to put up an icon that, in the Latino community, is extremely important," Dyer said. "And (it) hopefully encourages people in San Antonio that normally wouldn't come to a place like the McNayu to come and see their icon."

