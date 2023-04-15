13 puppies stranded roadside in Cattaraugus County looking for homes

A woman saw 2 pet carriers on Thursday night in Leon, and inside were 13 puppies and an adult male dog.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Thirteen puppies that were stranded on the side of the road in Cattaraugus County are safe and sound at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The woman contacted the SPCA Serving Erie County, and now the dogs are safe in their shelter.

The SPCA cleaned them up, and on Friday night, they were sleeping soundly at the foster care office.