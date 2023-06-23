'He instantly sends us pictures and we fall in love' | Six puppies on road to recovery after being abandoned and rescued

After being left on the side of the road and duct taped inside a cardboard box, six puppies at Fuzzy Friends Rescue are healthy and ready to find their forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The story of a pup-lifting rescue will hopefully soon have a happy ending.

On Wednesday, June 14, Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco received a call.

"So he stops, he inspects, and these puppies were very lucky he did," Grace Green, Director of Shelter Operations at Fuzzy Friends Rescue, said, referring to the man who found a box full of puppies along the side of the road. "There were no air holes. It was shut. It was not meant to be found. It's disgusting."

Six puppies were stranded along the road, duct-taped into a box with no air holes and left in the extreme heat.

"He's driving, he finds them down the road," Green said. "He instantly sends us pictures and we fall in love."

With a face like this, how could you not?

"As soon as they started coming in, we had all of our animal care coming out here saying 'These are the puppies, these are the box puppies'," Green said. "They were all in the exam room just laying on the floor sleeping because they were just happy to be safe."

Tails wagging and puppy slobber were everywhere, the puppies, newly named Dexter, Doc, Dixie, Daisy, Daphne and Danny knew they were safe.

Almost immediately after the puppies arrived at the rescue, Green posted their story to social media, and moments later donations poured in from across the country.

"Immediately I broke down. Knowing that more people than our Waco community were coming together to help us in our mission," Green said. "Anything additional raised for these guys is going towards the next set of puppies found in a box and it's really amazing knowing that there's thousands of people that have the same heart that we do."

Over $7,000 have been raised to make sure Dexter, Doc, Dixie, Daisy, Daphne and Danny are healthy and ready to find a loving home.

If you want to adopt one of these sweet puppies into your own family you can apply now on the Fuzzy Friends website. If you want to donate to help keep these furry friends safe and healthy, click the link here.

KCEN Related Stories: