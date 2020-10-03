SAN ANTONIO — A Texas A&M veterinary student and Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves needs help finding her friend Dutch.

2LT Sabrina Dagher's 15-year-old dachshund is deaf and has cataracts in both eyes. According to the family he needs medication twice a day and a special diet, and on Sunday afternoon he got out in the Medical Center.

Dutch was last seen near the intersection of Babcock Road and Hamilton Wolfe Road. One neighbor reported seeing a woman in a maroon van pick up a dog matching his description at a bus stop close to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital.

If you or someone you know took in a dog in that area, please contact Lyda Arévalo at 210-573-9401 or via email at lyda.arevalo.flechas@gmail.com.

Dagher will earn her white coat from A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine on March 20th, and Dutch has a matching white coat ready to go for the occasion. The family is offering a $250 reward for his return.

Dagher Family

Dagher Family

Dagher Family

Dagher Family