Watch out for these blue creatures washing up on Texas beaches

GALVESTON, Texas — More strange sea creatures are washing ashore on Texas beaches.

The sea creatures resemble jellyfish, but their stings are more like a Portuguese man-o-war. It has two main body parts – the float which is the main body and the hydroid colony which makes up the tentacles.

The tentacles appear to be bright blue, turquoise, and yellow in color.

Then there is something gross – the blue button jellyfish’s mouth also releases its waste. They are also both male and female so they can reproduce on their own.

Experts warn they will become more popular through the summer so if you see one, make sure you don’t touch it.

Invasive species from Down Under washes up on Texas beach

The blue button jellyfish is not the only thing washing ashore these days on Texas beaches.

This is the Australian Spotted Jellyfish and it washed up on a beach on Padre Island. According to the Padre Island National Seashore officials, it is also known as the brown jellyfish or white-spotted jellyfish and is native to the Western Pacific.

These jellyfish are clear or brown-tinted and are usually the size of a beach ball. The jellyfish travel in large groups and can be up to 20 inches long.