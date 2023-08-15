Bowling for Rhinos raising money for endangered wildlife

If you love animals and bowling, the San Antonio chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers has an event that's right up your alley!

Bowling for Rhinos is set for August 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Astro SuperBowl on Harry Wurzbach.

"This exciting event promises an incredible evening of entertainment while supporting the conservation efforts for the last remaining five rhino species and other endangered wildlife that share their habitat," organizers said. "Bring your loved ones and join us for a family-friendly bowl-a-thon! Not only will you have a blast bowling, but there will also be thrilling raffles and a silent auction featuring a wide array of wonderful items you won't want to miss!"

Organizers said the event is suitable for all ages.

