Owner could face charges after video surfaces of him kicking, throwing bulldog at Houston apartments

The video shows the man kicking the dog and then picking it up by one of its back legs and throwing it across a walkway.

HOUSTON — A man could be facing charges later this week after a video recently surfaced showing him kicking and throwing his dog.

The 1-year-old bulldog was rescued on Monday from an apartment complex on North MacGregor Way just east of the South Freeway.

The video shows the owner kicking the dog and then picking him up by one of his back legs and throwing him across a walkway. The video appears to have been recorded on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera.

Authorities with the Houston SPCA and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office were the agencies that reported to the scene.

When the dog was being rescued, two French bulldogs were also found covered in urine and feces in a small wire kennel, SPCA officials said.

"If you are able to safely obtain photos or video to report animal cruelty, it can be very useful against those who dare to commit these crimes in public view," Chief Cruelty Investigator at the Houston SPCA Jay Chase said. "It’s critical to call us or report cruelty online because it can save lives."

The three dogs were rescued and the case will be presented to a grand jury later this week to see if charges will be filed against the owner.

Animal cruelty is a felony and charges are punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.