Cameron Park Zoo to celebrate groundbreaking of new barn

The Cameron Park Zoo is going to have a groundbreaking ceremony for a new barn next week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., the ceremony will celebrate the construction of Hoofstock Barn, a new barn that will replace the original barn that was built in 1993.

It's part of the zoo's expansion program.

Construction for the barn costs around $765,000. No word on when it will be completed.