Waco's Cameron Park Zoo ranks among best 50 zoos in US, per report

The zoo ranked No. 48 out of 2,400 zoos and aquariums in the United States, according to the report.

WACO, Texas — Waco's Cameron Park Zoo is getting national recognition after it ranked among TripAdvisor's top 50 best zoos in the United States, according to a report by Always Pets.

The zoo ranked No. 48 out of 2,400 zoos and aquariums in the United States, the site reports.

The Cameron Park Zoo is 52-acres big with several different exhibits and habitats that serve as the home for over 1,700 animals representing 300 species.

Always Pets highlights the South American Exhibit and its 50,000-gallon saltwater aquarium.

Overall, it beat the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which was No. 49 from New York, and the Roger Williams Park Zoo, or No. 50 in Rhode Island.

The top three zoos in the country:

1. The St. Louis Zoo

2. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

3. Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum

Three other Texas zoos made the list: Fort Worth Zoo (No. 19), Houston Zoo (No. 24) and the Dallas Zoo (No. 25).

To see the full list, click here.