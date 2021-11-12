Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new sloth one day after announcing tragic loss of beloved white rhino

Lolohi was born in 2018 and comes to Waco from the Honolulu Zoo.

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo announced the arrival Friday of its newest resident, Lolohi, a Linne's two-toed sloth. The name translates to slowpoke.

The zoo said the sloth comes from the Honolulu Zoo. She was born Dec. 18, 2018.

"Lolohi is very social and inquisitive; and enjoys smelling her keepers and interacting with them," a news release said. "She has six siblings and her brother, Tommi, is at the Dallas Zoo."

Visitors can see Lolohi through the window of the South American habitat, the new release said.

The zoo announced the death of Babe, their southern white rhinoceros on Thursday. Babe died in her sleep Nov. 9 due to age related complications the zoo said.

Babe was 49-year-old. The life expectancy of a rhino in captivity is 40-45 years, the zoo said.

More about two-toed sloths:

The Linne’s two-toed sloth’s name refers to it having two toes on its forelimbs while its rear limbs, like sloths, have three. Sloths are tree-dwellers and they spend the majority of their time hanging upside down. Sloths sleep about 15-18 hours per day and their climbing speed is about 8-10 feet per minute. Their laid-back lifestyle is attributable to their slow metabolism.

Sloths are found in Central and South America in the rain forest canopy. The primary threat to this species is habitat loss and fragmentation, due to logging and ranching. Illegal animal trafficking for bush meat and the pet trade is also a concern.