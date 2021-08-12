Central Texas SPCA Launches Capital Campaign to Build New Facility

The animal shelter announces its goal to raise $1.5 million to build a new animal shelter in the region.

CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texas SPCA has announced its goal to raise $1.5 million to build a new facility. The shelter would be located on their existing two-acre property in Leander, Texas.

So far the campaign has raised $825,000 in funds for the facility. SPCA, says the shelter will feature improved access to the building, safety for the animals and enhanced experiences for visitors as well.

The facility will also be a hub for community outreach and training, SPCA says.

Chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee, Michelle Zoeller, believes the facility is much deserved.

“We meet the needs of each individual animal to provide the quality of life they deserve,” said Zoeller. “With the community’s help to build this new facility, we will significantly expand our efforts to continue saving thousands of pets well into the future.”

