Animal Control confirmed 2nd case of Raccoon rabies in Gatesville

Gatesville Animal Control Officers warn the community to avoid contact with raccoons.

GATESVILLE, Texas — According to Gatesville Animal Control, officers responded to a call on March 31, involving an erratic raccoon on Osage Road. Officials trapped the raccoon and immediately sent it in for testing, confirming a second case of raccoon rabies within the month in the city.

Last month, animal control officers responded to a similar report of an erratic raccoon on Robert H Evetts Drive. Test results on that raccoon confirmed rabies.

Officials say no human or pet contact is suspected in either case.

2nd Case of Rabies Confirmed in Raccoon within City Limits --AVOID CONTACT WITH RACCOONS-- On March 31, 2023,... Posted by Gatesville Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

"Immediately report any bites, scratches, or any contact with animals suspected of rabies," Gatesville Animal Control officials said. "Avoid all contact with skunks, bats and raccoons."

Different cases of rabies have been circulating Central Texas a lot recently, with Animal Control responding to a case of a rabid bat biting a person in Copperas Cove on April 5.

Responding to that incident, Animal Control of Copperas Cove warned the public to not approach, touch, or have any contact with wild animals.

Similarly last year, a dead bat was found at Taylor Creek Elementary School in Copperas Cove. Officials at the Texas Department of Health notified Copperas Cove Animal Control that the bat was infected with rabies.

