Do you know this sheep? Missing sheep found in Freestone County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office has a little lamb, and they want to know who it belongs to.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 16, the Dorper Sheep was found along Highway 84 towards Mexia, and had been seen running on CR 921, CR 930 and Hwy 84 for a few days before it was caught.

The Sheriff's Office says the sheep is currently safe in captivity.

Anyone who happens to know the sheep or its owners is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-389-3236.