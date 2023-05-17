x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Do you know this sheep? Missing sheep found in Freestone County

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office reportedly has the sheep safely in captivity, and is looking for the animal's owner.
Credit: Freestone County Sheriff's Office
A missing sheep found in Freestone County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office has a little lamb, and they want to know who it belongs to.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 16, the Dorper Sheep was found along Highway 84 towards Mexia, and had been seen running on CR 921, CR 930 and Hwy 84 for a few days before it was caught.

The Sheriff's Office says the sheep is currently safe in captivity.

Anyone who happens to know the sheep or its owners is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-389-3236.

More from 6 News:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

24 dogs pulled from house fire in Temple

Before You Leave, Check This Out