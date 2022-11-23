Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News

The dog has reportedly been missing for a few days, and its collar suggests that it is someone's pet.

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog.

The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family.

The dog has been spotted near E. Calhoun Ave. in Temple, near the Calhoun Square apartments, and recently at our very own 6 News building.

The dog is described as having black fur with a white chest. It is wearing a blue collar with a tag, but so far it has not let people close enough to read the tag.

The dog is, as of now, not reported to be aggressive, but the Facebook poster has claimed that the dog is very scared and has not let anyone near it. Many members of the 6 News team can also attest to this.

There is no word on how long the dog has been out on its own. The post looking for the dog's owner was made on Nov. 20, so it has likely been multiple days.

Unfortunately, 6 News is unable to take the dog in ourselves, as much as we may want to.