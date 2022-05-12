Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating

Stacee Gomez found her father's dog Boomer with an arrow straight through his head on Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon.

Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer outside in the yard. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.

Gomez found Boomer on the porch with an arrow straight through his head. Miraculously, she said the dog was alive standing on its own feet, and alert.

"I panicked and screamed. Then my dad just kind of came running and I just told him, 'Dad he has an arrow in his head!,'" said Gomez.

The family called the sheriff's office to report what happened. Then they drove Boomer to the animal hospital for help.

"The vet said he was very lucky because it went straight through his head," she said.

Veterinarians told the family the arrow ricocheted off his skull and pierced straight through to the other side. X-rays were even taken but it was determined the arrow fractured Boomer's orbital bone, nasal cavity and avoided his skull altogether.

The family of a dog shot by an arrow on Sunday is raising money for his medical bills.

In a Go Fund Me online, the organizer Stacee Gomez writes, "My dad’s [Ben Gomez] baby Boomer was viciously shot with a crossbow arrow. He was a Christmas gift from all of his kids."

Gomez said the fundraiser is to help ease bills that will be around $3,000.