Snow day for hot dogs at Houston-area shelter

MAGNOLIA, Texas — It was a brutal 108 degrees in Houston Sunday breaking a 114-year-old record as the relentless heatwave continues to take its toll on people and pets.

Up in Montgomery County, one animal shelter found a great way to cool off their four-legged residents and all of the volunteers who care for them.

Abandoned Animal Rescue in Magnolia treated their lucky dogs to a snow day for some fun relief from the suffocating heat.

Ice Express helped make it happen, much to the delight of these hot dogs who ran around, rolled and wrestled in the cool white stuff. Their caretakers had a blast too, playing with the dogs and making snow angels.

"It gave our volunteers a wonderful lift and our dogs had an amazing time," AAR Executive Director Yvonne Bodley said.

