x
Animals

Families find the forever furry friends at 'Clear the Shelter' event in Temple

The Temple Animal Shelter hosted 'Clear the Shelter.' Families adopted pets for free. The event helped the shelter alleviate the stress of being at capacity.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter hosted a "Clear the Shelter" event from Noon to 4 p.m., all to help some furry friends find forever homes. 

A total of 49 animals were adopted for free at the "Clear the Shelter event" in Temple on Aug. 27th.

Of those, 32 were adopted in the first two hours.

Families who adopted were also given free spay and neuter vouchers, donated by The Greater Temple Belton Foundation for Animal Care.

With every free adoption came some free supplies as well.

Not only did some animals find their forever homes, but the shelter also found some relief.

They had been at max capacity for a while.

"Whenever there is a stray dog out in the street, we have to pick it up - plus we've had a lot of owner surrenders recently," Nohely Mendoza with the city of Temple said.

But because of this event, the shelter and some lucky animals are celebrating.

