Florida hunters have duck stolen by massive gator

The behemoth reptile can be seen on video creeping up to the duck before devouring it whole.

LEESBURG, Fla. — Two Florida hunters got quite the surprise during a recent hunting trip as a gator crashed their sport.

Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey of PRO HUNT packed up and hit the water in Leesburg before dawn to go duck hunting, but it turns out something else had the same idea-- a massive gator.

The duo launched their boat around 4 a.m. to catch the first big flight of ducks when they say they saw the first glow of gator eyes in the water.

"Most Floridians know their eyes reflect light so we knew gators were there in large quantities," Couey said.

When the sun came up, the ducks started flying and the "unlucky ones hit the water." Knowing a meal was within grasp, that's when one massive gator decided to make its move, according to Couey.

Slowly and meticulously making its approach toward the hunters' ducks the behemoth reptile was caught on camera devouring one whole. And Couey said it wasn't the gator's first meal of the day.

"You're fed, now get out of here," someone can be heard telling the gator on video.

As for any hard feelings between the hunters and the gator?

"We’ve dealt with gators while hunting before so we already knew what he wanted. Not much we could do except catch the moment on camera," Couey said.

You can watch the entire moment below:

