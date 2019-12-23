FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's famous eagle duo Harriet and M15 are at it again.

The bald eagle team is once again positioned at its North Fort Myers, Florida nest, bringing a new generation of eagles into the world.

It's the eighth season that Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided web cams offering a glimpse into the process. (Video in the player above is from a previous year.)

For the last several years, it's become a holiday tradition for 11Alive viewers to watch and wait for the egg's to hatch.

The couple began getting their nest ready back in mid-November. The "prized packages" arrived in late November.

By Dec. 23, one eaglet (E14) had already been seen peaking its little beak out. Another egg remains unhatched.

Here are some fun facts about Harriet, M15 and the eaglet (mainly provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate):

* Harriet has been coming to the nest since 2006. She originally arrived with another male, Ozzie. He passed in the fall of 2015 (the sad story can be found here) and Harriet then bonded with M15. 2019 marks their fifth season together at the nest.

* The nest sits about 60 feet above the ground in a slash pine tree.

* Eagles incubate their eggs for some 35 days, with both parents pitching in. The young leave the nest about 11 weeks later.

* Harriet is probably at least 25 years old, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records.

* Though they usually eat fish, bald eagles also eat ducks and other birds, as well as carrion. Grown female bald eagles are larger than males, and mated pairs often return to the same site each year to nest. They add sticks and branches to the nests, which can become huge and weigh more than a ton. Young eagles are blotchy brown and don't grow the characteristic white head feathers until they're 4 or 5 years old.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam A wet and rainy day for our Eagle Family. Duel feedings, guarding th... e nest and keeping E14 and Egg #2 safe continue to be top priority. E14 continues to keep us laughing & loving as its personality grows by the hour!

