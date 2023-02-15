Happy Birthday Sauron! Killeen ISD K9 turns 5

Sauron and his handler Officer Villegas regularly visit campuses to educate students and keep schools safe.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District said happy birthday to a special member of the KISD team on Feb. 15, Sauron, one of the district's K9 officers!

Sauron has been with KISD since Spring of 2020. The German Shepherd was born in the Netherlands, and received training in his specialty of narcotics detection.

Sauron and his handler, Officer Villegas, visit campuses across KISD to educate students, show off their skills and keep campuses safe.

Sauron and his K9 counterpart Geri also help to patrol district events like football games, graduation ceremonies and other special events.

Sauron and Villegas, who also live together full-time, train weekly to keep his skills sharp and his certifications up to date.