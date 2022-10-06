How people can keep their pets safe during a heat advisory

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note -- The above video is from another related story.
Killeen Animal Services is showing pet owners how they can protect their furry friends during a heat advisory.
Their tips consist of:
- Making sure your pet always has access to fresh, clean water.
- Not letting your pet over exhaust themselves in the heat.
- Never leaving your pets in alone in vehicles because it can reach deadly temperatures within minutes.
- Not letting them walk on asphalt because it can burn their paws.
The organization also recommends that pets stay indoors with access to air conditioning. If they must be outside, make sure pets have access to shade and water at all times.
For more information on pet safety, contact Killeen Animal Services at 254-526-4455.
