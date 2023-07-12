Humane Society of Central Texas over capacity, urging residents to adopt to prevent euthanizations

The Waco animal shelter is out of space, and says dogs will have to be euthanized if they are not urgently adopted.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is desperately urging Central Texans to adopt, saying the shelter is out of space and will have to euthanize dogs if they are not adopted urgently.

The shelter, located at 2032 Circle Rd. in Waco, Tx, has shared multiple posts on social media highlighting the animals they have up for adoption and pleading with residents to come in and find their newest furry friend.

According to the shelter, multiple kennels need to be opened as urgently as possible, as dogs are sitting outside with nowhere to go and even more are still expected to come in.

At the time of writing, the Humane Society said they already had to euthanize three dogs on July 12, and are pleading for people to adopt so that no more have to be put down.

The Humane Society said the decision to euthanize the dogs was not theirs, but was a difficult decision by the City as they had no choice due to the lack of space.

The shelter said dogs are available to adopt or foster. For more information on animals available to adopt or about the Humane Society, visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org/adopt, or call 254-754-1454.