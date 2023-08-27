Kerrville cat sanctuary under threat of closing, leaving 90 cats without a home

With shelters full the cats have no where to go, and could be euthanized. Advocates are asking fosters to help out if they can.

KERRVILLE, Texas — For more than a decade a shelter out in Kerrville has been a safe haven for cats, some who need hospice, or have been displaced. Now 90 cats who call it home are facing eviction.

"My in-laws who want to sell the place, the cats are expendable that means either we find homes for them, or we get euthanized." Says Matthew Thurlow, President of Rainbow Journey Sanctuary.

Matthew Thurlow and his wife Lyndsey moved from Massachusetts to take over the sanctuary from his in-laws. Last year Lyndsey died of breast cancer, and now he faces a crisis.

"They've more or less given us till the 5th of September to move these cats, it can't be done." Says Thurlow

Thurlow says he's reached out to shelters across Texas and they are full. There are some options to move the cats out of state, but that takes time. Thurlow wants the cats to stay in their home.

He started a GoFundMe to help with legal cost, because he says he is going to fight.

"They are going to have to go through the court system to get us legally evicted, which will take time. Hopefully, fingers crossed they'll come to their senses. Maybe they'll have a little bit of moral issues left in there to say, yea I guess we can't do that, we'll give you more time," said Thurlow.