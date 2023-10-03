Killeen Animal Shelter offering free pet adoptions through the month of October

Throughout the month of October, Central Texans can bring home a new furry friend for free at both the Killeen and Fort Cavazos shelters.

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to add a new fuzzy friend to your family? Well, this month in Killeen and Fort Cavazos, you can find one for free.

Throughout the month of October, the City of Killeen said they are offering free pet adoptions at both the Killeen Animal Shelter and the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter.

The City of Killeen said the shelter is full of "friendly, loveable, loyal pets" and encouraged residents to stop by to find their new best friend.

All of the animals at the shelter waiting to find their forever homes can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Dr. in Killeen, TX, and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter is located at Building 4902 Engineer Dr. and is open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the shelters, or to learn more about the animals up for adoption, visit the Killeen Animal Services website, or call the Killeen Animal Shelter at 254-526-4455 or the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter at 254-287-4675.