Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Animal Shelter will be offering free pet adoptions this weekend due to overcapacity.

The event is from Sept. 18 through Sept. 19. Adoption hours on both days will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at 3118 Commerce Dr., the shelter will be offering free adoption for vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered pets.

Mike Gray of the Humane Society of Central Texas hopes that people come and adopt the animals.

"All the dogs at the shelter, they're not here by choice, right? This is not their fault they're at the shelter and they just need that opportunity," Gray said. "... an opportunity to be shown love and to give love, so if you are able to come up here... give them the opportunity at a normal, loving life that they have yet to experience."

If you can't make it to this weekends's event, the shelter has other opportunities to adopt animals.

Regular adoption hours Monday through Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.